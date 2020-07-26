BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Tasty treats just got a bit further away – the Kilwins location at The Greene Town Center is permanently closing its doors after eight years.
A note was left by the owners thanked patrons for their dedication to them and their confectionery business.
Though this location is closing, the owners pointed out that Kilwins lives on at its nearest location in Columbus.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 84,073 cases, 3,307 deaths
- Teen injured after rollover accident in Butler Township
- Purveyor of sweets, Kilwins, closes its doors at The Greene
- Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104
- Miami Valley Red Cross seeking volunteers for shelters