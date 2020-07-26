Purveyor of sweets, Kilwins, closes its doors at The Greene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Tasty treats just got a bit further away – the Kilwins location at The Greene Town Center is permanently closing its doors after eight years.

A note was left by the owners thanked patrons for their dedication to them and their confectionery business.

Though this location is closing, the owners pointed out that Kilwins lives on at its nearest location in Columbus.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS