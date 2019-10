XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kil-Kare Speedway and Drag Strip in Greene County will have to wait a little longer to learn if it can expand.

The rezoning referendum will have to undergo an automatic recount because only three votes separate those in favor and those against.

The raceway wants to rezone 23 acres of property to build storage units.

The vote on May 8 and the absentee ballots ended with 617 for the change and 614 against.

The recount will be done May 30.