Kids taken to Dayton fire station, transported to hospital with overdose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two kids were transported to the hospital after adults took them to a firehouse with an alleged overdose, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am Thursday at Station 17 in the 4100 block of W. Third Street in Dayton. Two kids were taken into the fire station and police were dispatched to the fire house.

Medics transported victims to Dayton Children’s Hospital where their conditions are unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

