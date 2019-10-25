Kids trick-or-treat with seniors at Spring Hills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring Hills Singing Woods hosted Dayton area children Thursday night at their assisted living facility for a magic show and trick-or-treat event.

This allowed children to safely collect candy while spending time with seniors.

“It’s just a fun way for the residents to see the kids all dressed up in their Halloween outfits and have the fun of giving out candy like they did when they were at home,” said Cindi McBarron, Recreational Director for Spring Hill Singing Woods.

Learn more about Spring Hills by clicking here.

