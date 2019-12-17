Kids sing Hanukkah songs, make crafts with seniors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kindergartners at Hillel Academy of Dayton visited the Spring Hills Singing Woods assisted living center Tuesday morning to sing Hanukkah songs, perform skits, and make dreidels.

“It is an incredible and generational event. The kids get a lot out of it, as do the seniors. The seniors just have pure joy. The children enjoy working with the seniors and they learn it’s a mitzvah, it’s a good deed, it’s something they are supposed to do,” said Tara Feiner, Director of Jewish Family Services.

The children were part of the Jewish Family Services of Greater Dayton and The Mitzvah Program.

Hanukkah begins Sunday, December 22.

