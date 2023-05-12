DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two of the three suspects accused of holding a woman captive for days and severely beating her inside a Springfield home appeared in court Friday.

A judge is upholding bond for both suspects at $100,000. Both are due back in court next week. A third suspect is awaiting a preliminary hearing on May 22.

2 NEWS also obtained the 911 call that led police to the victim.

“She knows the people who did it,” the caller, a local resident who rescued the woman, said. “She said she was trapped in their apartment for a couple of days.”

The victim showed up at a house on South Western Avenue on Tuesday, saying she had been held captive and beaten.

She said she escaped a home on Robinson Drive, where three people held her captive for three days, taking turns beating her.

The woman suffered chemical burns, along with cuts and bruises on her body. Police investigated the home and arrested three people.

All three have pleaded not guilty on kidnapping, abduction and felonious assault charges.