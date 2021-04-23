Kidnapping suspect indicted on additional charges after more victims found

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Englewood man was indicted Thursday in connection with a kidnapping and rape case.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday Shawn Holmes was indicted on kidnapping and rape charges in connection with a 2019 incident.
Holmes was arrested in another state and extradited to Ohio in 2020 in connection with a kidnapping and rape that happened in Butler Township as well as a kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition in Dayton. Prosecutors said 39-year-old Shawn Holmes would offer rides to victims then drive them to a secluded area and rape them.
Thursday, Holmes was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including:
- Five counts of Rape by force
- Six counts of Kidnapping
- One count of attempted rape by force
Holmes was indicted on similar charges in October 2020. That investigation revealed three additional victims for which he has now been charged.