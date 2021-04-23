Kidnapping suspect indicted on additional charges after more victims found

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Englewood man was indicted Thursday in connection with a kidnapping and rape case.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday Shawn Holmes was indicted on kidnapping and rape charges in connection with a 2019 incident.

Holmes was arrested in another state and extradited to Ohio in 2020 in connection with a kidnapping and rape that happened in Butler Township as well as a kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition in Dayton. Prosecutors said 39-year-old Shawn Holmes would offer rides to victims then drive them to a secluded area and rape them.

Thursday, Holmes was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including:

Five counts of Rape by force

Six counts of Kidnapping

One count of attempted rape by force

Holmes was indicted on similar charges in October 2020. That investigation revealed three additional victims for which he has now been charged.