Kidnapping suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for questioning in connection with a violent sexual assault in 2019 is now in custody.
The 39-year-old suspect has been wanted since September 2020 in connection with a kidnapping and rape that happened in Butler Township as well as a kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition in Dayton. The Dayton Police Department said Tuesday the suspect was arrested in another state and is now awaiting extradition to Ohio.
Shawn Holmes, 39 is now in custody. Holmes was wanted for kidnapping, abduction & gross sexual imposition in Dayton & for questioning in Butler Twp. for kidnapping & rape. He was arrested out of state & is now awaiting extradition back to Ohio.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told 2 NEWS charges have been approved including:
- Two counts of kidnapping
- Two counts of abduction
- One count of gross sexual imposition
The charges will be presented to the Montgomery County grand jury.
