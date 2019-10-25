Kidnapping, shots fired leads to brief standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A kidnapping and shots fired led to a brief standoff Friday afternoon in Dayton, according to regional dispatch.

The incident happened shortly after 11 am in the 700 block of Ernroe Dr. in Dayton. According to authorities, a woman stated that her 3-year-old son was taken by the child’s father. The woman then fired shots at the man, who took off on foot.

The suspect then went to a house in the 2000 block of Hoover Ave. where he wouldn’t come out. SWAT was requested. The man and child eventually came out of the house at around 12:30 pm.

2 NEWS is at the scene and working to learn more. We will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.