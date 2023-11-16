BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Christmas is coming early to Beavercreek with events at The Greene Town Center this evening!

Beavercreek will kick off the holidays with a tree lighting and Santa arrival parade from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. There will be a DJ, photos with Santa, a reindeer petting zoo and the grand illumination of a 50-foot tree.

The event will take place at The Greene Town Center located at 4452 Buckeye Lane in Beavercreek.

For more information about The Greene and the event, click here.