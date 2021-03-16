KHN updates visitor policy, now allowing up to two visitors

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is now allowing up to two visitors at a time for patients coming in for an emergency visit, hospitalization or outpatient procedure.

KHN said all inpatient rooms will be limited to two visitors at a time, even for rooms with more than one patient. 

The following are the exceptions to the new policy:  

  • No visitation will be permitted for outpatient testing, including noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies
  • Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person
  • No visitation will be allowed by anyone under the age of 18, unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a minor patient
  • No COVID-19 positive persons or symptomatic individuals will be permitted to visit a patient unless it has been great than 10 days since the test or onset of symptoms

The policy  went into effect on Tuesday, March 16 at 8  a.m.  

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org. 

