KHN opens up some clinics to people in Phase 1C, 2 of state’s vaccine rollout

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Network has now opened up appointments at some clinics for community members that fall within Phase 1C and Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine rollout, which goes live March 4.

Three of its clinics will accept appointments for these groups:

The former Elder Beerman store next to Big Lots — 2040 East Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45420

Grace United Methodist Church — 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, OH 45406

4790 Cottonville Rd., Jamestown, OH 45335

KHN does not have doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

For more information about the dates and times for each clinic, click here or call 1-844-576-3627.