KHN offers tips to minimize spring allergy symptoms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is offering tips to help reduce your spring allergy symptoms.

KHN suggests the following:

Keep windows and doors closed

Do some cleaning to reduce dust in the home

If your symptoms interfere with your daily life, talk to your doctor

Keep track of symptoms and what triggers them

Family nurse practitioner Pamela Kraft said there are allergy shots available for people who have very severe symptoms.

She said you can talk about shots with your primary care physician if your symptoms interfere with your daily life.