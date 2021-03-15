KHN discovers legionella bacteria at Kettering Medical Center; safety measures already in place

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Medical Center discovered legionella bacteria in its hot water system after a recent test.

According to a statement from Kettering Health Network, once the test results were in, officials took immediate precautions for patients, staff and visitors. The hot water system is being treated and further testing is being conducted.

The hospital has also installed filters and is providing bottled drinking water to patients and staff.

KHN said there were no interruptions to hospital operations and that hospital staff continue to closely monitor patients. Hospital leadership reported the matter to the Ohio Department of Health and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, and will continue to keep health officials updated.