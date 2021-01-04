KHN dietitians say starting small key to keeping resolution to lose weight

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Many people have made resolutions to get healthier in the new year, but the trick is sticking to them.

Dietitians with Kettering Health Network say it’s important to remember that the journey is a marathon–not a sprint–so people should take it one day at a time and set small goals along the way.

Heather Brown, a registered dietitian with Kettering Health Network, says the hardest part of losing weight and getting in shape is getting into the right mindset.

“A lot of people want a quick fix. We all do,” admits Brown. “I think sometimes people just go in too big. It’s an all or nothing process for them. So just taking a step back and working on the small things first.”

Brown says instead of eliminating things from your diet, think of what you can add.

“Increasing your water intake, increasing your fruit and vegetable intake,” lists Brown. “That’s going to give you all that fiber. That’s really going to fill you up and keep you full longer so you’re not fighting hunger.”

She also says more sleep and physical activity are key components in developing a healthy lifestyle. She says most people should work in 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity activity.

Brown says not every day is going to be perfect, but it doesn’t mean you have to scrap your resolution altogether.

“We’re all going to have days when we slip. Some days are going to be better than others,” says Brown. “Show yourself a little bit of grace and move on.”

If you need extra support, seek help from a dietitian.