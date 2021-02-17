KHN details side effects expected after second COVID-19 vaccine dose

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network announced reported side effects Ohioans can expect after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following are side effects KHN said some people have reported experiencing:

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Chills

Fever

Headache

The hospital said the side effects typically last less than 24 hours but occasionally can go on for 2 to 3 days.

KHN said it’s important that people return to get the second dose of the vaccine despite these possible side effects for the vaccine to be at its highest effectiveness.

