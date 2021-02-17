KHN details side effects expected after second COVID-19 vaccine dose

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network announced reported side effects Ohioans can expect after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The following are side effects KHN said some people have reported experiencing:
- Fatigue
- Muscle aches
- Chills
- Fever
- Headache
The hospital said the side effects typically last less than 24 hours but occasionally can go on for 2 to 3 days.
KHN said it’s important that people return to get the second dose of the vaccine despite these possible side effects for the vaccine to be at its highest effectiveness.
For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.