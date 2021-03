FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at three clinic locations for the week of March 15 by appointment only.

KHN said appointments are still available at the following clinics:

Kettering, 2040 East Dorothy Lane

Dayton, 1001 Harvard Boulevard

Xenia, 1141 N. Monroe Drive

Dates and times for each clinic can be found at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.