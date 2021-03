DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- University of Dayton's ROTC cadets will conduct military drills Saturday, March 13, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the wooded area between the campus and Patterson Park Youth Baseball Field near Irving Avenue.

Cadets will be in camouflage uniforms and helmets during these exercises, some may also have orange-tipped mock rifles with them.