XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The 6th annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Show was held Friday evening.
Organizers were forced to make adjustments this year due to the pandemic. Several parking lots across Xenia were taped off to allow for more social distancing.
The memorial show was set up by the family of longtime Xenia resident Kevin Sonnycalb, to honor his passions for community service and fireworks.
“His family wanted to keep his legacy of public service alive. Kevin loved fireworks. There wasn’t fireworks in the city for quite some time and they decided that was going to be the legacy, bringing back a great fireworks show to this city. It’s been a success ever since,” said Steve Brodsky, Development Director with the City of Xenia.
Organizers thanked Greene County Public Health for allowing them to set up this year’s show with social distancing.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks go on in Xenia
- Centerville parents protest cuts to school district’s special education department
- Party supply giveaway replaces Ohio fireworks show
- Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure
- Cleveland mayor signs order requiring use of masks in public, Cuyahoga County may be next