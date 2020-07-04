Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks go on in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The 6th annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Show was held Friday evening.

Organizers were forced to make adjustments this year due to the pandemic. Several parking lots across Xenia were taped off to allow for more social distancing.

The memorial show was set up by the family of longtime Xenia resident Kevin Sonnycalb, to honor his passions for community service and fireworks.

“His family wanted to keep his legacy of public service alive. Kevin loved fireworks. There wasn’t fireworks in the city for quite some time and they decided that was going to be the legacy, bringing back a great fireworks show to this city. It’s been a success ever since,” said Steve Brodsky, Development Director with the City of Xenia.

Organizers thanked Greene County Public Health for allowing them to set up this year’s show with social distancing.