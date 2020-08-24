Kettering’s Roderer Shoe Center is aiding families going back to school

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– Parents may be stressed now more than ever as their child goes back to virtual or in-person school. However, a Kettering business is trying to help parents one lace at a time.

“The pandemic doesn’t discriminate and has affected people of all backgrounds, so it’s really nice having a smaller business still want to take care of its community,” said Dayton Resident Ryan White.

Roderer Shoe Center’s General Manager Chris Roderer knows his own community members need help any way possible. In return, whether kids attend class virtually or at a desk, they might simply need a new pair of shoes.

“We have families of all backgrounds come to our store and hearing from others in my community how they’re still struggling, we wanted to do anything we could to help and that includes discounting our products even further,” said Roderer.

The Scherolis Family says they’ve been coming to Roderer when they were kids themselves and during this time of uncertainty, a little bit of help goes a long way.

“We have a lot of little ones going back to school and for a while we didn’t know if it was virtual or in-person,” said Dayton Resident Amanda Scherolis. “Discounted shoes and stuff may seem small but it’s a huge help when we have a big family and need to prepare for school.”

Roderer Shoe Center’s sale will continue for a whole month with high quality shoes discounted at lower prices so families with all different backgrounds may have a chance to return to school a little easier.