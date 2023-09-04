KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Holiday At Home race and parade will kick off Monday morning, with festivities featuring a special guest from 2 NEWS Today.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m., race participants can start picking up their packets. At 7:30 a.m., the kids race will begin, and at 8 a.m., the 5K will start.

Proceeds from the race will benefit community service scholarships, parade expenses and other fun events during the Holiday at Home weekend.

Following the race, the parade will kick off at 9:55 a.m. and you can even see a familiar face: Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Grand Marshal Jamie Jarosik!

After the parade until 6 p.m., you can enjoy a variety of entertainment and food.

For more information about the event, click here.