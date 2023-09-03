KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering’s Holiday at Home Labor Day weekend festival kicked off on Saturday

The event’s gala was a kick-off event at Presidential Banquet Center, which featured Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik as the grand marshal of the festival. 2 News Today Anchor Lauren Wood was had the chance to em-cee the gala.

During the gala, speeches were made, along with scholarship recognition. Three scholarships were given out.

“I also made sure our city officials could make it to the event, since they are big part of Holiday at Home, and then just trying to get the word out, trying to make sure everyone knows,” said Amy Wyant, chairman, Holiday at Home Gala.

On Sunday, free events will be held at Fraze Pavilion with crafts, entertainment, a car show and more.