Kettering’s a cappella group opening for Foreigner at the Fraze

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering-Fairmont High School’s a cappella group is gearing up for one of its biggest performances this year.

Eleventh Hour will open for Foreigner at the Fraze August 17.

“I’m kind of blown away by it. When we first found out, I was like Foreigner? Like what? Because it’s like you don’t think you’ll ever get an opportunity to work with an artist like that. They’re huge. They’re crazy amazing,” states Madison D’Amico, who’s part of Eleventh Hour and graduated in May.

They will take the stage before the rock group to get the crowd going.

“Performances are one of my favorite parts about being in Eleventh Hour. It’s really fun,” says Jerod Hargrave who will be a senior this year.

Eleventh Hour is an a cappella group made up of the high school’s best vocalists.

“It’s so great to have the Fraze across the street and City of Kettering and this relationship with the school. It’s really afforded these students a lot of opportunities,” states Brody McDonald, Director of Choirs at Fairmont High School. “They’re really excited. There were a couple of the six who had to look up Foreigner.”

While not all were familiar with the band, they knew the music.

“I was like, what? Wait? Why are we opening for them again?” exclaims Grant Phipps who graduated in May.

“It’s a super big accomplishment for all of us to at least have a gig, especially one that’s this big,” beams Haley Ford, who also graduated in May.

The group is spending the next week rehearsing. They are the epitome of harmony.

“Just having that personal connection, getting to know each other one-on-one, having that friendship, having that bond like a family would is what’s makes a big difference,” says D’Amico. “You can have all the right notes, you can sing all of the right rhythms but if you don’t have that emotional connection, it’s kind of lacking on stage, and I feel like that’s what always made our music really fun. We have that bond.”

The group will open the show with three songs.

“It’s definitely going to be huge because I know it’s going to be another big crowd, and the thing is the bigger the crowd, the more nerves there’s going to be,” smiles Rebekah Legault, who also graduated in May.

This is also the last chance all six will perform together as some head off to college and on their career paths.

“It’s kind of like a grand finale. We get to go out one more time and sing together and just enjoy it,” says Ali Machado, who’s heading to Miami University in the fall.

