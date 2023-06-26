DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering woman has been sentenced to two years in prison after she was convicted of having repeated sexual contact with a young boy.

“This defendant certainly deserves every single day of her sentence and more,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “The fact that this defendant, a wife and mother of a boy close to the same age as the victim, continued to have contact with the child while out on bond, and in violation of the court’s order, shows that she has no remorse for her actions. My hope is that the victim and his family are able to recover from the terrible nightmare caused by this defendant.”

According to court documents, 47-year-old Justina McBride was accused on September 7, 2022 of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy. The child’s mother called the police and officers investigated the case. Officers found this had happened several times over the course of 2022.

She was indicted initially on four counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor and two counts of Sexual Imposition. She was released from jail on a $50,000 bond and ordered not to contact the victim. Two months later, it was discovered she had not only contacted the victim, but continued the abuse by meeting him in person, providing the victim with gifts, as well as texting

inappropriate photos of each other.

In January, 2023, McBride was indicted on several additional charges:

One count of Violation of Protection Order while committing a felony offense

One count of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor

Two counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity Oriented Material

Two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

She was found guilty of all charges on Tuesday, June 13, and on Monday June 26, she was sentenced to spend 24 months in prison. She was also designated a Tier I and Tier II sexual offender.

With this designation, McBride will be required to register her address with the Sheriff every 180 days for 25 years after her release.