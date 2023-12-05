KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Every year, the University of Dayton hosts Christmas on Campus, inviting the community to celebrate the holiday with lights, displays, and activities.

This is the 60th year for the tradition.

Ahead of the celebration, the Christmas on Campus committee and UD Facilities look for the perfect tree to be the centerpiece. This year, Carol Downing donated her blue spruce for the cause.

“It was fascinating. We’ve never seen anything like that before. It was just so smooth, and it was so good. They really knew what they were doing,” exclaims Carol, as she watched crews lift her tree up off the ground, put it onto a truck, and haul it away. “I had no idea. I thought when they cut it, they were going to let it fall on the truck. But when I saw the crane and then the rope and then the guy climbed up the tree to attach the rope to the trunk, it was fascinating. It really was.”

For the last 24 years, two blue spruce trees have been growing in Carol’s front yard on Silverwood Drive in Kettering. She and her husband planted them when they moved into the home.

“I was notified by my tree service that they are dying. There was no way I could save them. So, when I was approached about donating them, I thought well at least they’ll go out in a good way,” smiles Carol. “It just makes me feel good that I did something with them.”

“This is a big tradition starter. It kind of kicks off the true season of Christmas on Campus for us,” says the Co-Coordinator of Christmas on Campus, Fiona Dusenberry. “We start here in the morning and then we go back to campus and decorate all day.”

A crowd of UD students and Carol’s friends came to watch the tree being cut down.

“It was so nice of the UD students to come out and watch and support Carol,” says Linda Schroeder, Carol’s longtime friend. “It was neat.”

The next time Carol sees her tree, it will be decorated and lit. It will not only be a special night for her but it will also be a special night for her great-grandson, who will celebrate his birthday the day of Christmas on Campus.

“I’m turning 12 on the 8th actually,” says Landon Downing, who’s a 6th grader in Centerville. “I feel like it’s really special to see something like the tree, which is a special thing on its own. And then it’s also my birthday, so, then it’ll be a really special night for me!”

The other blue spruce that remains in Carol’s front yard will be cut down next year and used for next year’s Christmas on Campus celebration.

“I just want to thank the community from the bottom of my heart for what they’ve done. They saved me a lot of money by taking that tree,” says Carol.

UD’s Christmas on Campus is free and open to everyone.

It will take place Friday night, December 8, with the tree lighting kicking things off at 5:30 p.m.