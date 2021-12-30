KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering residents can easily dispose of their Christmas trees after the holiday season, the City of Kettering said.

According to the City of Kettering, Rumpke Waste and Recycling will be collecting Christmas trees along with the normal trash collection.

Residents can simply place the trees at the curb with the trash bins and Rumpke will pick them up. The City of Kettering did emphasize that trees must have all lights and decorations removed and that trees over 9 feet long must be cut in half.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling will collect Christmas Trees through January 15.