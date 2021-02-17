Kettering trauma doctor shares sledding safety tips after several serious accidents

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The rush of plummeting down a snowy hill has drawn hundreds to this Hills and Dales Metro park for years. Many sledders, who brought their own children to the park, on Tuesday shared their stories of coming to sled when they were children decades ago.

But Dr. Melissa Whitmill, the Trauma Medical Director at Kettering Hospital says sometimes these fun trips end in disaster.

Just this week, Dr. Whitmill says a man came to the ER after a sledding accident at Hills and Dales.

Premier Health reports that there so far has been one severe sledding injury reported at Miami Valley Hospital south. Dr. Whitmill says Kettering Health sees about 10 to 15 total incidents during the snow period yearly, and she is sure that even more accidents related to sledding are reported at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

So Dr. Whitmill recommends taking extra precautions while sledding.

“You see on ski hills people wear helmets but you don’t think about wearing that in your own backyard. But, it’s a good idea whenever you’re out there you wear a helmet just to protect yourself,” she said.

Sledding in groups is also important so someone can be around to call for help if things do go downhill. But if an accident happens, Dr. Whitmill says it’s best to leave that person where they are without trying to move them.

“Try not to move the patient because they may have an injury that if you keep moving them around before EMS gets there, you can potentially make the injury worse.”

She also recommends limiting the time out on the hill when temperatures are low

“For the single digit temperatures we’ve been having you should really try to limit to a half hour or an hour if you’re out and be well protected,” said Dr. Whitmill.

Layering is important for protecting against hypothermia while sledding. Getting wet is often inevitable when sledding and layers can keep wet clothes from touching skin.