KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in and around Kettering were rudely awakened on Thursday morning by sirens that would usually signal an incoming tornado. Only a few weeks after Kentucky was hit, no one would blame them for worrying.

Thankfully, their fears were unnecessary. According to Kettering Dispatch, computer issues caused the sirens to go off accidentally, and there are no severe weather alerts for the area.

Our Storm Team 2 meteorologists confirmed there are no extreme weather alerts for the Miami Valley. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with morning showers then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

