Kettering Health Network opens Troy hospital

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital opened in a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The 135,000-square-foot hospital officially opened at 7 am after a brief ceremony where the lights were turn on, signifying that the hospital is ready to accept patients.

In addition, the “emergency” sign was unveiled to the emergency room.

According to Kettering Health Network, the new hospital includes 28 inpatient beds, an emergency department, intensive care unit, lab and imaging, cardiac testing, surgery, and a medical office building for physician practices.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.