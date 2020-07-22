City of Kettering to offer more COVID-19 relief funding

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering is getting more money for its COVID-19 grant program. Businesses impacted by the pandemic can apply in the coming weeks.

Owner of Across Town Shuttle, Natasha Randall, said her airport transport business was forced to shut down in mid-March.

“That’s very unfortunate because March is usually our busiest month with spring break, UD going out, we have a lot of business in March so to have that halt right in the middle was huge,” she said.

In April she received funding from the City of Kettering through the CARES Act to keep her business running.

“We’re still gaining momentum, it’s still very slow with the travel bans and people are scared. They’re scared to travel and still very scared to go out so we’ve only had about a dozen to 15 pick-ups in the last 2 months,” she said.

Over the next few weeks, an additional 60 thousand dollars of funding will be available to help more businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“That would be to help Kettering businesses where they may need to make structural or mechanical fixes to their buildings that address coronavirus needs such as updating their HVAC systems so that they can improve their air circulation,” said Tom Robillard, the planning and development director with the City of Kettering.

City officials say it can also be used for other needs such as improving marketing or internet connection to serve customers online. Applications for the program will be accepted in the next few weeks.

