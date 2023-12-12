Correction: In an earlier version of this story, we incorrectly reported the status of Matthew Koehler. It has since been corrected. We regret the error.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Board of Education has taken formal action against a teacher who was recently arrested.

On Dec. 12, the board voted to suspend without pay the employment of Matthew Koehler.

Koehler, employed by the Kettering City School District since 2012, was arrested on Dec. 6 on multiple felonious charges.

Koehler is accused of inappropriately touching a now graduated student.

During their investigation of the student’s report, police reportedly located pornographic material involving minors on Koehler’s phone.

According to Kettering officials, Koehler is not permitted to be on any Kettering City School property, nor is he permitted to have any contact with any Kettering student.