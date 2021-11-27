KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One studio is celebrating Small Business Saturday by hosting local businesses along with their own sales and discounts.

The sewing studio Needle, Ink, and Thread said it will be welcoming several businesses into the studio to sell their handmade items.

The studio will also be holding discounts and sales for its own items such as new fabrics and “notions,” Needle, Ink, and Thread said.

According to the studio, the event will run from 10 am to 2 pm at 2290 Patterson Road in Kettering. Masks will be required to enter.