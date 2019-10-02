Kettering students hit the pavement for Walk to School Day

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Students, teachers, and parents at JFK Elementary got moving Wednesday morning by lacing up their shoes and walking to school for National Walk to School Day.

“We do usually bike actually,” admits Kettering parent Rebecca James. “I decided to make him walk and put some effort out today.”

The longstanding tradition happens every year in October at JFK Elementary, bringing more foot traffic than usual.

Before students hit the door, they were greeted by smiling teachers handing out pencils and stickers, rewarding them for pounding the pavement.

“It’s kind of just like a cheerleader might do. Kind of cheer them on, encourage them, show them that we think it’s important,” says 5th grade teacher Ashley Pike. “My family likes to hike a lot. I have two small children. We like to hike, take the dog on walks.”

The purpose is get students active while also promoting health and wellness.

“There’s an increased amount of screen-time. Kids don’t necessarily play like we used to play like when we were kids. So any opportunity we have to get them outside and get them moving and get them playing and focus on health and wellness is always our goal,” says JFK building principal Monica Enix.

For JFK Elementary in Kettering, promoting health and wellness doesn’t stop there. The school has a 100 mile club where students run with teachers after school and work to accumulate 100 miles by the end of he school year.

Four thousand other schools across the U.S. took part in National Walk to School Day.

