Kettering skate rink offers working parents place for kids to do online schoolwork

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Miami Valley schools will reopen virtually this fall, so a Kettering roller rink wants to help working parents and their students.

Skateworld of Kettering is starting a tutoring program to watch students during the work day and help them with their online classes.

Skateworld sales manager Amanda Horn said her son is a fourth grader in the Kettering school district. She didn’t know what to do as he returned to school virtually.

“So we started bouncing around ideas as far as what can I do and they were like, well just bring him here,” Horn said.

That suggestion inspired Horn to make a program available to any parent needing a place to send their kids while they’re at work.

“We already have kids that come here, so why not offer our WiFi, give them lunch, help the parents out, so the ideas was just kind of born,” Horn said.

The plan is to keep kids socially distanced by grade and do lots of cleaning throughout the day.

Skateworld staff will be there to help and keep kids on task.

The program will run during school hours and costs $150 a week. They’re also offering rates for extended care hours, single days and multiple weeks.

Students are asked bring their own tablet or laptop, headphones and learning materials.

“We’re working closely with the teachers once it’s released to us who their teachers are, who their schools are, to find out what exactly they need, Horn said. “Once they’re in here, we’ll get them working on their work, checking in with them as needed.”

Once their work is done, Skateworld will open the roller rink for skating and the arcade for games.

The program is available starting August 17.

Whether doing a full week or just one day, they ask for reservations in order to plan for social distancing.

Anyone interested in the program is asked to contact Skateworld of Kettering at 937-294-4052 or email skateworldofkettering@yahoo.com.