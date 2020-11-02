Kettering Schools working to finish bus route assignments

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering City Schools is preparing its bus route assignments ahead of the first day of in-person learning Nov. 9.

Updated information should be available to parents and guardians by Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Click here to visit the districts bus route information system. Student conduct rules are available here.

