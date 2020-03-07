Kettering Schools warn of chickenpox outbreak

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools say public health officials have identified a chickenpox outbreak in the community.

In a letter to families, Kettering City Schools did not specify how many students have the virus but the district is calling on families to get their children vaccinated and to keep an eye out for symptoms.

If your student is sick with chickenpox, they should be kept at home until the lesions have crusted over, which can take roughly six days.

Chickenpox can cause severe complications for those with compromised immune systems, pregnant women, and premature babies.

Anyone with questions should contact their child’s school or Public Health Dayton Montgomery County at 937-225-7500.