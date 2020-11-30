Kettering Schools returns to remote learning Monday due to COVID-19

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools announced Monday that the district will be returning to remote learning.

The school said students will learn remotely beginning on Monday, Nov. 30. The district has not said when they plan for students to return.

Last week, the school said that they will move to full remote learning if Montgomery County reached Level 4 – Purple on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25 Montgomery County, along with Lake and Lorain counties, were moved to the purple or a “Level 4 Public Emergency” due to a sustained increase in outpatient, emergency and hospital visits by COVID-19 patients.

The school reported 15 active cases of COVID-19 last week and 107 total cases to date.

