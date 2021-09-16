Kettering Schools reports students taking part in ‘devious licks’ trend

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering City Schools is reporting that students are participating in a new social media trend called “devious licks,” where they videotape themselves stealing items mounted inside school buildings and post the video to TikTok.

The district said students were stealing items like soap and hand sanitizers dispensers from inside the bathroom and on hallways walls.

In a message to parents, the district asked them to talk to their children and emphasize that removing these items is theft and vandalism — not a joke.

If a student is caught engaging in this activity, Kettering City Schools said, “there will be consequences for the student, including suspension, possible expulsion and possible criminal charges.”

TikTok confirmed Wednesday that it was in the process of removing videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, which are in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.  

