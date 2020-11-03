Kettering Schools reports positive COVID-19 test at Fairmont High School

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering City School District sent a letter to parents Tuesday telling families there has been a positive COVID-19 test at Fairmont High School.

The district did not reveal whether the positive case was a student or a staff member but said it is working with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County “to ensure the proper steps are being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19” within the school population.

The district said it is taking the following actions:

Ensure the individual with COVID-19 is isolated at home

Begin enhanced cleaning procedures

Cooperate with Public Health contact tracing policies

The district said in the letter to parents and families, “A Public Health investigator will contact the individual with COVID-19, or if a student, their parents, to identify any close contacts they may have had while they were contagious.” Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days since the last exposure to the positive case.

Kettering City Schools plans to return students to the classroom November 9. It is not known if the positive case will affect that plan. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.