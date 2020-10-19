Kettering Schools releases back to school plan options for 2nd quarter

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools has released its plan to return students to the classroom for the second quarter.

The district said it is surveying families to determine which of three options are preferred. The results of the survey will be used to “to help decide the best educational model for the 2nd quarter.” Both in-person instruction options will start with 2 weeks of hybrid instruction, according to the district.

Option 1: In Person 4 days a week- 1 day Remote Learning

Priority placed on in-person instruction with increased health and safety precautions. These health and safety precautions will be adopted based on best practices learned from school districts who are currently effectively delivering in-person learning. It is important to note that 6 feet of distance can not be guaranteed. This option may change throughout the school year based on current health conditions. In person learning environments will include:

Health assessment at home by every family before entering the school or bus each morning

Face masks required for each student and adult in the building (teachers may schedule mask breaks for students throughout the day)

Staff/students displaying COVID symptoms will be isolated until dismissed to home

Parents and staff will be informed if the building experiences a positive COVID case

Parents and staff will be informed if a student or staff member meets the criteria for exposure to COVID

Physical distancing guidelines followed with 6 feet of separation where possible and at least 3 feet in classrooms

Hand sanitizer available in every classroom

Cleaning supplies to sanitize work areas available throughout the day

Two students per seat on buses

Lunchroom schedules and spacing will be adjusted to maximize space between students

No visitors or volunteers

No field trips

No large group student events

Supplies and surfaces should be sanitized after each use

All classroom surfaces are treated to reduce the spread of viruses and additional cleaning will be completed nightly

Students should bring water bottles from home. Each building will have touchless water bottle filling stations

One way hallways when possible

Grab and Go breakfast will be offered

Elementary students may participate in recess without required masks when 6 feet of social distancing can be maintained. When 6 feet of distance can not be maintained, students should wear masks. Students will use hand sanitizer beginning and ending recess time

Students will participate in specials (music, art and physical education) with advanced safety measures

Students and teachers will follow a classroom sanitation routine at the end of each class or change of rooms

Option 2: Hybrid 2 days a week in-person, 3 days a week remote

Priority placed on smaller classes and less students in the building with half of the students attending daily. Students will receive instruction both in-person two days a week with increased health and safety precautions and remotely 3 days a week. This option allows greater ability to distance students both in the classroom and common areas. Though 6 feet of distance between students cannot be guaranteed in all areas at all times, there is a greater ability to achieve this distancing. This option may change throughout the school year based on current health conditions. In person learning environments will include:

Maximum of two students per seat on buses with a goal of one student per seat on buses

Option 3 Remote Learning:

Priority will be placed on offering remote learning for students unable to attend in-person learning with their peers. Remote learning students will receive instruction through Google Classroom, recorded lessons and some live interaction from a Kettering City Schools classroom teacher. This version of remote learning will be different than the spring, crisis learning, and the fall remote learning. Teachers will not be able to offer as many live interactive sessions due to the added responsibility of having in-person learners. Remote students stay with their assigned school, class, and classroom teacher.

Students will have a structured day

Students will either receive instruction live through Zoom with in-person class or through recorded lessons from their classroom teacher

Classroom teachers will have one hour each day and Wednesdays to plan for and meet needs of remote learners.

Students will primarily work through Google Classroom using daily playlists to complete work assigned

This option will require significant parent/guardian or adult facilitation, especially for younger learners

Kettering City Schools has been using remote learning since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. You can see the options for the second quarter here.

Tecumseh Local Schools updated its plan as well, splitting students into two groups based on whether their address has an even or odd number.