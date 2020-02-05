Kettering Schools may combine bus routes due to driver shortage

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Schools says it may have to combine bus routes due to the shortage of bus drivers that is affecting school districts across the country.

In a letter to families, Kettering Schools says that all trained staff in the district’s transportation department have been filling in and covering routes, both as driver and bus aides.

“If we are not able to hire and train additional bus drivers, the Transportation Department will have to look at combining routes in order to provide services to all students across the district,” the letter reads. “With the crisis we are currently experiencing in filling bus driver positions, this very well may have to begin happening yet this school year.”

The district also said that due to the shortage in drivers, there may be delays in picking up students in the morning and dropping off students after school.

Due to the shortage, the district is holding immediate interviews at the Transportation Department, 2640 Wilmington Pike, between 9 am and 3 pm, Monday through Friday. The interviews are for both drivers and bus aides.