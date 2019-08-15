Kettering schools install door barriers to deter potential mass shooters

KETTERING, Ohio – (WDTN) It’s called a Nightlock, and by the end of September, there will be one in every classroom in the Kettering City School district.

The device is the latest security measure to increase safety against mass shooters who may target local schools. The device is $50, is made out of a hard-treated aluminum and works with the metal door frame to keep out intruders.

It’s terrible we have to think about this. It’s terrible this can happen anywhere in our society now. You have to be thinking about this, not only at our schools but at our movie theaters, at the shopping malls, at places like the Oregon District. Ken Lackey, Kettering City Schools

Ken Lackey, director of business services for the district, felt a classroom door barrier was one thing the district was lacking after going through training with staff and law enforcement in the ALICE program. ALICE is a mass shooting training program most local districts use to stay up on protecting staff and students with local law enforcement.

The devices ultimately buy more time for Kettering police to respond to an incident.

“You can use chairs, furniture or straps,” Lackey said. “But in a first-grade classroom, you don’t have a lot of big chairs. This device is simple, the fire department and police department both reviewed it and we started purchasing them last winter and spring and have installed them as we work our way through all the buildings in the district. “

Plans to install the Nightlock began in 2018 when the device was mentioned as part of expenses in the district’s operating levy, pre-dating the Aug. 4 shooting at the Oregon District.

While Lackey feels the Nightlock makes the children and staff in his district more secure, it doesn’t lessen the ill-feeling why schools have to go to these lengths in the first place.

“It’s terrible,” Lackey said. “It’s terrible we have to think about this. It’s terrible this can happen anywhere in our society now. You have to be thinking about this, not only at our schools but at our movie theaters, at the shopping malls, at places like the Oregon District. (Mass shootings) are happening everywhere now.

“But our staff has trained and thought about – this and they know what to do if this happens.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.