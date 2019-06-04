Local News

Kettering schools host 'Stuff the Bus' event to collect donations for tornado victims

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering schools are doing their part to help communities recover after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

They are hosting "Stuff the Bus" events through Friday, collecting items for tornado victims.

The transportation department decided to host the event after some of the school's staff was impacted by the tornadoes.

They are looking for things like food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and toys.

"It's very important. This has affected so many neighborhoods and families. Whatever you can do to help is appreciated and we've had lots of people donate," said Mandy Shroyer, Kettering City Schools bus driver.

Donations can be dropped off at the bus garage on Wilmington Pike, next to Beavertown Elementary.

