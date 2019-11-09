Kettering schools dismissing early ahead of Det. Del Rio’s funeral services

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools will dismiss students one hour early on Tuesday in order to not interfere with a planned procession ahead of Detective Del Rio’s funeral services.

“We join the entire Miami Valley in extending our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, fellow officers, and colleagues of Detective Jorge Del Rio,” district officials stated in a Facebook post Friday.

The procession is expected to begin around 2:30 and closures will be in place on portions of Wilmington Pike, Dorothy Lane, and Far Hills Avenue.

“In order to get our students transported home as close to their scheduled times as possible, we will be dismissing students one hour earlier than usual on Tuesday afternoon.”

This early dismissal will replace a previously scheduled early dismissal for Wednesday, November 13. School will dismiss at the regular time on this day.

