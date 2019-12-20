Kettering salon raises over $8,000 for food drive

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Customers walking into Tangles Hair Salon in Kettering will be greeted by much more than just the usual haircut this holiday season.

For over five years, the business has hosted their own food drive. This year, with the participation of Meijer’s Simply Give program, the salon has raised over $8,000 and hundreds of non-perishable items.

The collected goods and money are all donated to Greenmont-Oak Park Food Pantry, a local pantry that works with The Food Bank to provide food to Kettering residents in-need throughout the year.

The haul was the biggest year yet for the salon and they hope the raffle can continue to grow in upcoming years.

“We’re at about $8,300 with three, fat carloads of food,” said co-owner Melanie Yozwiak.

“[The project] touches me deeply,” said Yozwiak, “we have always wanted to give back to the community that supports us and to share the abundance.”

When customers came to have their hair styled, they saw a table set up in the center of the main room decorated with 11 large gift baskets full of items that were either created by or purchased by Tangles employees.

Customers earned raffle tickets when they donated money to the cause or brought in a collection of non-perishable food. The employees host a raffle ticket drawing and winners are announced in the days leading up to Christmas.

The baskets contain a variety of goods, including gas cards, salon products, gifts for pets, homemade quilts, and more.

Owners at the salon said hundreds of raffle tickets were sold and that clients have continued to be excited by the opportunity to support their community.

“They love it,” said Yozwiak, “It makes it easy for them to participate and share.”

