Kettering Police work to identify theft and robbery suspects in separate crimes

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are trying to identify a theft suspect and a pair of robbery suspects in a separate crime. The department posted photos on its Facebook page to get the public’s help.
The first post, made Tuesday, asked for help solving a robbery that happened at the Circle K on W. Dorothy Lane Saturday, February 22, around 6 am. Police included photos of the suspects.
A second post about a separate incident said a theft took place Saturday between 8:27 pm and 8:29 pm at the Walgreen’s store on Far Hills Avenue, There were no details about the crime.
If you recognize any of the people in the photos or know anything about the crimes you are asked to call Kettering Police at 296-2555.
