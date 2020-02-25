Kettering Police work to identify theft and robbery suspects in separate crimes

Kettering Police are looking for these suspects in connection with two separate crimes. The photo on left shows a theft suspect from Walgreen’s on Far HIlls. The center and right photos show suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at Circle K on W. Dorothy Ln. Both crime were committed on Feb. 22.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are trying to identify a theft suspect and a pair of robbery suspects in a separate crime. The department posted photos on its Facebook page to get the public’s help.

The first post, made Tuesday, asked for help solving a robbery that happened at the Circle K on W. Dorothy Lane Saturday, February 22, around 6 am. Police included photos of the suspects.

A second post about a separate incident said a theft took place Saturday between 8:27 pm and 8:29 pm at the Walgreen’s store on Far Hills Avenue, There were no details about the crime.

Kettering Police ask for help identifying this man in connection with a theft at a Walgreen’s store on Far Hills Ave that happened Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

If you recognize any of the people in the photos or know anything about the crimes you are asked to call Kettering Police at 296-2555.