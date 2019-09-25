Kettering Police work to identify suspect who used counterfeit bill

A woman suspected of passing a counterfeit bill at the BP gas station on Far Hills Avenue in Kettering on September 19, 2019. (Photo: Kettering Police Department)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are working to identify two suspects after a counterfeit bill was used at a gas station.

It happened on September 19th at the BP gas station on Far Hills Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos of a woman they say passed the counterfeit bill.

The images also show a man. Police say the man was with the woman when she used the counterfeit money.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.

