Kettering Police work to identify suspect who used counterfeit bill

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are working to identify two suspects after a counterfeit bill was used at a gas station.
It happened on September 19th at the BP gas station on Far Hills Avenue.
Police released surveillance photos of a woman they say passed the counterfeit bill.
The images also show a man. Police say the man was with the woman when she used the counterfeit money.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.
