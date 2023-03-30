DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is welcoming a new member to their ranks this spring.

According to a post by the department, K9 Bolt has just arrived at the Kettering Police Department from Romania via Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. Bolt is a 16-month-old German Shepherd and will be joined by his handler, Officer Mat Harper, in a 13-week training on Monday, April 3.

The Kettering Police Department said they were able to purchase Bolt due to a donation by Greg McAfee and McAfee Heating and Air.