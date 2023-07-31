KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is expected to speak on a fatal shooting that occurred at a BP gas station over the weekend.

According to the Kettering Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the BP on South Smithville Road just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male.

There was no suspect on the scene, however, Kettering police reported that they have detained a person of interest for questioning regarding the incident.

The Kettering Police Department is expected to provide an update on the incident at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

