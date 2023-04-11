KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking to keep your furry friend safe? The Kettering Police Department will be hosting a microchipping event in May.

In conjunction with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, the Kettering Police Department will be hosting a dog microchipping event on May 13, according to a Facebook post.

The cost to get your dog microchipped is $10 at the event and to qualify your dog must be licensed in the county that you live in. If your dog is not licensed, KPD said you will have the opportunity to purchase a license.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the KPD’s parking lot.

KPD asked that those interested in the event register by calling Animal Resource Officer Shelly Davis at 937-371-3652 as there are limited spots.